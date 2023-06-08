Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

