Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Azenta worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,546,000 after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.