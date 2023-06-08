Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Boosted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.