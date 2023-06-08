Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 316.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CF Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

