Bokf Na Invests $3.28 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after buying an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,225,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

