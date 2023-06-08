Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BERY opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

