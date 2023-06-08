Bokf Na Purchases 8,520 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bokf Na raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NFG opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

