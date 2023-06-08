Bokf Na Buys 966 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

