Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,340 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Malibu Boats

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

