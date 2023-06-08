Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 28,738 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 317,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of LESL opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

