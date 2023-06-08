Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $174.89 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.