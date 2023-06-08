Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $107.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

