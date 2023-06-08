Bokf Na Sells 163,962 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,962 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,063,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $42,932,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.