Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IXJ stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.