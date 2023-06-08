Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,906 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.
OII opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.82.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
