Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,906 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.