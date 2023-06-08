Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

