Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,453,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,427,000 after buying an additional 580,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.