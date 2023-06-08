Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $151,195.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,919. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

