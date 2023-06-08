Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,478 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of PTC Therapeutics worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.