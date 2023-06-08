The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after acquiring an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,066,000 after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.