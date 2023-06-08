Natixis Has $10.83 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Natixis reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock worth $1,576,954. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.