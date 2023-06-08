Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.36 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.