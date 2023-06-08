Natixis Buys 83,919 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 308.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

