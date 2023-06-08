Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Pure Storage worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,689 shares of company stock worth $1,576,954. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

