Natixis Purchases 25,857 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,060.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pool were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock opened at $338.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

