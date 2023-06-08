The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 665.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,998 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Mosaic worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

Mosaic Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.