Natixis Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Natixis purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

