Natixis Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Further Reading

