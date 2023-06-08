Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hess were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Up 3.7 %

HES stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

