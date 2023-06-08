Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.36

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.36 and last traded at $304.30, with a volume of 64062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.60.
Saia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Insider Transactions at Saia
In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Read More
