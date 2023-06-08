Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.36

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.36 and last traded at $304.30, with a volume of 64062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.59.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

