Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

