Cato T. Laurencin Sells 2,800 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkermes Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

