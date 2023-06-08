Michelle M. Frymire Sells 4,000 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.