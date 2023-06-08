Michelle M. Frymire Sells 4,000 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.
Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
