Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CFO Sells $119,275.03 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $22,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

