Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CFO Sells $119,275.03 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Luminar Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of LAZR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.
Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $22,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.