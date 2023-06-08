e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.68

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.68 and last traded at $107.09, with a volume of 213599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,358 shares of company stock worth $24,335,704 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 404,981 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

