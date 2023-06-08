NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.45 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

