CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,634 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 977.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

