CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.25 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

