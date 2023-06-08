CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

