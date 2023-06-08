Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,759,000 after buying an additional 224,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,322,000 after acquiring an additional 592,836 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

