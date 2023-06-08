Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

