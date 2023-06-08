Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,757 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Docebo worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Docebo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 631,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 283,690 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

