Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 71,603.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 637,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.