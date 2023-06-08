CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

