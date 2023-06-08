CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.61 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.1 %

PCAR stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

