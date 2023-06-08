Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $738.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $720.31 and its 200-day moving average is $702.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

