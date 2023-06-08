CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 115,018 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

