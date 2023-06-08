The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

