RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global Dividend Announcement

NYSE RBA opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

