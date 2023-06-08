The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.